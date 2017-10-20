This is an update on the criminal investigation into the circumstances that led to multiple deaths at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills at 1200 N. 35thAvenue in Hollywood after hurricane Irma.

A 13th and a 14th patient were confirmed dead as of Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. The Hollywood Police Department is treating these deaths as part of the criminal investigation, until otherwise advised by the Broward County Office of Medical Examiner and Trauma Services.

Family members of patients who were evacuated from The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills to area assisted living facilities, nursing homes or hospice centers are being asked to call Hollywood Police Department Investigators at 954.967.4411 during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. After hours, they are being asked to call 954.967.4435.

Information on Deceased*:

Carolyn Eatherly, DOB 8-13-39 Gail Nova, DOB 2-22-46 Estella Hendricks, DOB1-4-46 Bobby Owens, DOB 5-16-33 Miguel Franco, DOB 9-5-25 Manuel Mendieta, DOB 8-26-21 Albertina Vega, DOB 10-10-17 Betty Hibbard, DOB 1-11-33 Carlos Canal, DOB 11-4-23 Martha Murray, DOB 1-10-23 Alice Thomas, DOB 2-27-23 Dolores Biamonte, DOB 2-25-60 Cecilia Franco, DOB 4-2-27 Francesca Andrade, DOB 12-7-21

All released and available public records are on the City of Hollywood and the Police Department’s website: www.hollywoodfl.org.

There is no additional information at this time.

*Exact DOB to be confirmed by Broward County Medical Examiner.