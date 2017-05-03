2017/2018 School Choice window open through Sept. 1 to apply for magnet programs or school reassignments in Broward

School-aged children living within Broward County are assigned to a school based on their primary residential address and grade level. This is the child’s boundary school. However, some families want to have options for their child’s education, which may include a choice other than their boundary school.

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) recently announced that the School Choice Phase II application window for the 2017/18 school year takes place May 1, 2017 – September 1, 2017.

During the School Choice Phase II application window, parents and guardians may submit applications for magnet programs and school reassignments at schools with available seats from the initial School Choice application window, which took place earlier this school year.

To learn more about School Choice Phase II options, selection dates and timelines, and to apply online (beginning May 1, 2017), visit browardschools.com/schoolchoice.

For families needing assistance with the application, District staff will be available at the Rock Island Professional Development Center, located at 2301 Northwest 26th Street (Room 205), in Fort Lauderdale now through May 5, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to explore all of the District’s School Choice options. For more information, contact the Demographics and Student Assignments Department at 754-321-2480.