I scream, you scream, summer campers love free Hoffman’s ice cream!

Hoffman’s Chocolates delivered free ice cream to Art and Culture Center/Hollywood campers

Hoffman’s Chocolates sent its “Sweet Ride” food truck to deliver free ice cream to the Art and Culture Center’s summer campers on Wednesday, June 28, at the Center’s three camp locations.

In addition, Hoffman’s is offering all attendees to the Center’s Broadway Actors shows, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Disney’s My Son Pinocchio, a “Celebrate Free Ice Cream” coupon — buy any size cup or cone and get one free!

Tickets are available to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which is being presented on Friday, July 7 at 5:30 pm and Disney’s My Son Pinocchio, which will be performed on Friday, August 11 at 5:30 pm. Both performances are occurring at the Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center, 1770 Monroe Street, Hollywood, FL 33020 (US 1 and Monroe Street).

Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 954/921-3274 or by coming to the Center at 1650 Harrison Street, Hollywood, Florida 33020. Show tickets are also available the day of the performance beginning at 4:30 pm. Prices are $10 per adult and children under 12 are $8 per ticket.