The ordinance to prohibit the use of Styrofoam on public property was withdrawn following extensive discussion among members of the commission and concerns from the public. There was concern the regulations were unclear. One concern involved people taking Styrofoam containers and cups from restaurants to the beach. Would the restaurant be responsible, the server or the customer with the container? And there was a concern about how the ordinance would be enforced.

The ordinance had passed on first reading at an earlier meeting but a second reading was required. It is likely the ordinance will be modified and brought back before the Commission.