Styrofoam now banned at Hollywood beaches and parks

People will no longer be able to use polystyrene or Styrofoam products on Hollywood beaches and parks. During a recent meeting, the Hollywood Commission passed an ordinance on first reading to prohibit the use of these products on public property. The ordinance means that people won’t be able to have beverage in a Styrofoam cup while at a park or walking on the beach.

Those who violate this ordinance will be faced with fines of up to $500 or up to 60 days in jail. This ordinance does not apply to restaurants. A major problem with polystyrene products is they take many years to break down, which creates an environmental problem.

There will be final reading on the ordinance at an upcoming meeting.