People facing major life struggles and homelessness enjoyed the Thanksgiving on Good Friday at the Broward Outreach Centers in Hollywood. They were treated to a Thanksgiving dinner complete with turkey and

mashed potatoes. Children received Easter baskets and people were provided with haircuts, showers and clothing. Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine students provided foot examinations to homeless people, many of whom have wounds and blisters on their feet. There was also entertainment. There was a bounce house for children. It was an opportunity to people, many of whom have experienced setbacks in life to have an enjoyable day. It was a large block party.

Daisy Diaz, of Broward Outreach Centers was glad to see people having a good time. “We are providing foot care just as Jesus washed the feet of his disciples,” said Diaz. “We wanted to provide a nice event for people who are homeless.”

Diaz said she hoped some of the homeless people would participate in the Broward Outreach Centers programs.