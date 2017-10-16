During a recent Hollywood Budget meeting, Raelin Storey, spokesperson for the City said the Office of Economic Development and the Office of Public Affairs and Marketing have merged to form the office of communications, marketing and economic development.

The Communications Division will provide for the public outreach, information and marketing needs of all departments and offices through a wide variety of mediums including printed publications, paid advertising, websites, news media, social media, special events and Government Access cable channels.

The Economic Development Division will Implement a holistic economic growth strategy supporting business development and job creation through a focus on business retention, expansion and attraction; real estate and corridor redevelopment; and small business and entrepreneurial development.